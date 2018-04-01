Japanese brand Shiseido confirms investment in Violet Grey

High-end skincare brand Shiseido recently has announced more moves into retail. The company just made an investment into Violet Grey in order to pursure more business in e-commerce.

The label has chosen this investment carefully as part of the company's three-year corporate strategy, as reported by WWD. “We decided to take a minority stake in this e-commerce company Violet Grey so we would be able to gain these e-commerce capabilities on our own," president and chief officer of Shiseido Masahiko Uotani told the publication. The Japanese brand is most known for its luxury skincare and beauty products. In partnering with the retailer, Shiseido is imprinting more of a footprint in retail. Currently, Violet Grey sells various brands including Tom Ford, Anine Bing, Yves Saint Laurent. Terms of the deal were not disclosed publicly.

The Shiseido Group currently owns more than 100 brands according to the company's LinkedIn page. Headquartered in Tokyo, the label has created an iconic name in skincare and beauty since 1872. By investing in Violet Grey, it seems the brand will be boosting their e-commerce business, as the label has already implemented a strong presence online. “We have to gain our own capabilities, we have to study more, and that’s exactly why we have decided to look into an e-commerce company Violet Grey,” Uotani told WWD.