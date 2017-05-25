Jason Wu to combine resort and spring runway shows

Who needs to follow the traditional fashion calendar anymore anyways? Certainly not Jason Wu, designer to an endless list of celebrities and former FLOTUS Michelle Obama. In an effort more palatable to him, Wu has decided he will be showing his resort 2018 collection in combination with his spring 2018 collection in a show called "Spring One."

Resort shows are typically presented between May and June, so Wu will be showing far off the resort schedule. This appears to be a longstanding idea for the designer moving forward, as he also pants to present pre-fall with his fall 2018 runway show as well.

Although he will be combining his shows, he has no plans for cutting back on the amount of product shown.

"I feel so much better," Wu said to WWD. "Right now I'm almost done with what I'm going to present to the buyers in two weeks. Generally what would happen is I would just take everything off the inspiration board and start again. This time I feel like I have enough time to make a more compelling story. Because the truth is, who can really design four collections a year in a way that can truly be meaningful?"

Wu is one of the first designers to combine resort and pre-fall with his shows that fall during the fashion months. Staging runway shows is a costly endeavor, and up to four shows a year can run a brand a pretty penny. Whether or not this was intended be a cost effective measure is unclear.

He will continue to show resort and pre-fall to buyers during market week, so they will remain unaffected by his new approach to the fashion calendar.

photo: via Jason Wu Facebook page