JCPenney launches new private label brand in new clothing category

JCPenney has announced the launch of a new private label brand, shortly after the retailer was acquired by Brookfiled and Simon .

Called Stylus, JCPenney's new apparel brand is described as "styleisure," designed to comfortably elevate everyday style. The department store chain said in a press release that styleisure is different from athleisure as it brings comfort into styles fit for multifaceted daily lives, allowing for a solution that reaches beyond activewear.

“We began developing the concept of our styleisure line, which is exclusive to JCPenney, nearly a year ago to fill this unmet need as customers dress for their day," Michelle Wlazlo, EVP, chief merchandising officer, of JCPenney, commented. "The Stylus collection is a curated array of neutrals that make it easy to layer and swap pieces for a virtually endless combination of looks, representing true modern comfort and style.”

Stylus features womenswear including cardigans, easy pants, jumpsuits and T-shirts, all designed to mix and match seamlessly for versatility and comfort. All pieces are created using ultra-soft fabrics for unrestricted movement and a relaxed fit.

The brand's assortment ranges in size from XS to 3X, with pricing between 26 and 89 dollars.