JCPenney launches new private label brand in new clothing category

- Robyn Turk |
JCPenney has announced the launch of a new private label brand, shortly after the retailer was acquired by Brookfiled and Simon.
Called Stylus, JCPenney's new apparel brand is described as "styleisure," designed to comfortably elevate everyday style. The department store chain said in a press release that styleisure is different from athleisure as it brings comfort into styles fit for multifaceted daily lives, allowing for a solution that reaches beyond activewear.
“We began developing the concept of our styleisure line, which is exclusive to JCPenney, nearly a year ago to fill this unmet need as customers dress for their day," Michelle Wlazlo, EVP, chief merchandising officer, of JCPenney, commented. "The Stylus collection is a curated array of neutrals that make it easy to layer and swap pieces for a virtually endless combination of looks, representing true modern comfort and style.”
Stylus features womenswear including cardigans, easy pants, jumpsuits and T-shirts, all designed to mix and match seamlessly for versatility and comfort. All pieces are created using ultra-soft fabrics for unrestricted movement and a relaxed fit.
The brand's assortment ranges in size from XS to 3X, with pricing between 26 and 89 dollars.