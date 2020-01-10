JD Sports confident of meeting profit target after positive Christmas trading

JD Sports Fashion Plc said in a statement that against a backdrop of widely reported retail challenges in the group’s core UK market, the company saw positive like for like trends in its global sports fashion fascias, particularly overseas.

The company added that given the increasing significance of our international businesses in the overall group result, and the fact that there is a differentiated timing of the post-Christmas sale period in a number of our key overseas markets, the ultimate outturn will reflect trading in these markets through the remainder of January.

JD Sports remain confident that the full year group headline profit before tax will be in the upper quartile of current market expectations, which, after adjusting for the impact of the transition to IFRS 16, range from 403 million pounds to 433 million pounds.