JD Sports is the official activewear partner for Love Island

British sportswear retailer JD Sports has announced a partnership with Love Island, becoming the official activewear provider for the seventh season.

The sportswear brand has also launched a personalized section for fans to order caps, towels, face coverings, bags, and more.

Peter Cowgill, JD Sports fashion executive chairman told Drapers: “Love Island is a cultural phenomenon and the must-see event of the summer.

“As a brand, we’re always looking for new and dynamic ways to connect with and entertain our audience, and we know that Love Island will sit at the heart of their TV schedule for the coming months, so it’s absolutely a natural partnership fit.”

JD Sports will reportedly have the exclusive Love Island TikTok hashtag challenge along with interactive content on Snapchat and the JD Sports app. The sportswear brand will also be the official partner for the Love Island podcast and release a new YouTube series featuring previous stars.