JD Williams launches sustainable own brand, Anise

JD Williams has revealed a new own brand clothing range Anise, consisting of sustainable fabrics and eco-friendly manufacturing initiatives.

Designed in-house and launching today, May 17, the Manchester-based label said the new line is part of its efforts in providing customers with more sustainable clothing options.

It comes as part of a sustainability strategy implemented by N Brown, the retailer’s owner, which is striving for the goal of ensuring all own brand products will be responsibly sourced by 2030.

Products in the collection have utilised sustainable materials, such as Lenzing Ecovero viscose and Repreve’s recycled polyester, which uses waste plastic bottles.

Additionally, the Anise denim also includes recycled denim fibres and has been manufactured using around 65 percent less water in comparison to standard jean processes.

“Designed for the more casual moments in our customers’ lives, it focuses on the use of premium, sustainable fabrics, and longevity and versatility,” said N Brown’s CEO of retail, Sarah Welsh.

She continued: “The range aims to attract more eco-conscious shoppers, without compromising on style and value – something we know our JD Williams customers will love and appreciate. The collection is also an example of how we are continuing to grow the mix of own designed products to build our handwriting and uniqueness.”