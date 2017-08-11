Jeremy Scott collaborates with Ugg

Jeremy Scott has linked with Ugg to produce eight limited edition designs for Autumn 2017, set to launch on September 13.

As the first collaboration that covers all categories including men, women, children and babies, Ugg president, Andrea O’Donnell said “this collaboration stretches what the brand stands for and what we can do design-wise.” in an interview with WWD.

Scotts range of interesting Ugg designs feature his signature styles: classic brown boots printed with red flames, text spelling ‘Ugg’ and ‘Life’ as well as black boots embellished with crystals and beads in a flower motif.

“I’ve always admired Jeremy; I think he does something special and different when fashion can be so serious,” O’Donnell continued.

Known for referencing pop culture in his designs, Scott said “I loved the classic tall [Ugg] boot because it’s so recognizable and very indicative of L.A. and Malibu. That was my first impression, Kate Hudson and Britney Spears wearing them. There’s a sense of nostalgia for that era right now.”

On sale at select global retailers, the limited edition styles will retail at prices from 90 to 1,195 dollars.

The collaboration with Scott is the beginning of Ugg’s future collaboration plans - “We are talking to a range of designers at the moment, either born in California or who have interesting stories to tell about what UGG has meant to them. We’re also looking to connect outside of ready-to-wear and footwear to heritage and craftsman companies, tech stores and industrial designers.” O’Donnell concluded.

Already lined up is a men’s collaboration with 3.1 Phillip Lim, set to launch in October.