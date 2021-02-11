John Lewis donates warm clothing to thousands of families in the UK

John Lewis will be donating 5,000 items of warm clothing for families in need as temperatures in the UK this week continue to drop below freezing.

Clothing donated includes product ranges from menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, and babywear.

The clothing will be distributed across ten critical locations in the UK, where many vulnerable communities have been affected most during the pandemic.

The support falls under the John Lewis Partnership’s Give a Little Love campaign, which aims to make a lasting difference for communities hit hardest during the last year by providing nutrition and warmth to the most vulnerable, stated John Lewis in a press release.

The Give a Little Love campaign has already raised over three million pounds for long-term charity partners FareShare and Home-Start, with a further two million pounds pledged last month.

Pippa Wicks, executive director at John Lewis, said: “This is undeniably one of the most challenging periods of the pandemic so far. As the impact is felt more deeply across society, we know that now is not the time to take our foot off the pedal in supporting families who need immediate and practical support.”

Photo: courtesy of John Lewis press