John Lewis unveils new circular design collection

British department store John Lewis has unveiled a new innovative circular design collection across fashion and home to target customers looking “for more thoughtfully created products which will stand the test of time”.

The 20-piece collection has been developed with bespoke circular design principles, created as part of John Lewis' circular strategy alongside circular economy experts from the University of Exeter and Wrap, to be longer lasting and more sustainable.

The collection includes nightwear and filled bedding and aims to support the retailer’s commitment to ensure that 100 percent of new own-brand products are designed with circularity in mind by 2028.

Products in the range have an increased amount of recycled content and have been tested to the highest durability standards, with John Lewis adding that they are “even better quality” to ensure customers are buying products that are excellent value for money and designed for longevity.

In addition, the designs also factor in how clothing items can be more easily recycled when customers are finished with them.

John Lewis circular design collection Credits: John Lewis

Kathleen Mitchell, commercial director at John Lewis, said in a statement: “We are constantly looking at changes we can make in our bid to combine style and sustainability for our customers. We know they want products that look good and that last, and that’s exactly what these designs offer.

“We’re continuing to learn about how to design more efficiently and to create products that our customers can trust to be good for both their pockets and the planet. It’s been incredibly insightful seeing the circular framework and strategy put to practice.”

John Lewis circular design collection - men's cashmere jumper Credits: John Lewis

John Lewis develops circularity framework and strategy

The move comes as insights from Wrap reveal that almost half (45 percent) of UK citizens purchase clothing at least once a month, and around one in four (23 percent) say they regularly buy clothing with the intention of using it for a short amount of time. The John Lewis circularity collection aims to offer a more sustainable choice for those looking for longer-lasting options.

John Lewis worked with circular economy experts at the University of Exeter to develop its comprehensive circularity framework and strategy, in line with Wrap’s circular design toolkits. This places the focus on designing and creating products with three key factors in mind: material choices to create products are made from more sustainable or recycled materials; durability to ensure products stand the test of time by using stronger stitching for seams; and cyclability by making products easier to recycle, including mono-materiality.

Professor Fiona Charnley, co-director of the Exeter Centre for the Circular Economy and UKRI Circular Economy Hub at the University of Exeter Business School, added: "The framework integrates multiple factors of circularity including material selection, extended product use, durability and cyclability, enabling the design team to adopt a truly whole system approach.

“The launch of John Lewis’ new collection is a fantastic example of how the framework can be applied across a diverse range of products with differing requirements and lifetimes. This is a pioneering step forward in John Lewis' transition towards a Circular Economy and we look forward to seeing the wider impact of the strategy across the business and their customers."

John Lewis launches new circular fashion and home collection

Highlights from the collection include 100 percent organic cotton pyjamas, which can be easily recycled as John Lewis has swapped out the elastic waistband for a simple fabric tie and removed the plastic strap adjusters from the cami top, all with the aim of recyclability after a long and comfortable lifespan.

John Lewis circular design collection - nightwear Credits: John Lewis

The men’s cashmere jumper features certified fibres from the Sustainable Fibre Alliance, which ensures the welfare of cashmere goats, protects rangelands and secures herder livelihoods, as well as certifies that the cashmere has been processed without the use of hazardous chemicals.

While the baby sleepsuit has been made with 100 percent undyed organic cotton that’s soft on baby’s delicate skin and features a recycled polyester two-way zip and thread. It has also been tested to higher durability standards and designed to be recycled more easily as it is made from just one fabric.

Other pieces in the collection include mattresses and filled bedding duvets and pillows made with recycled polyester.

Each piece in the collection also comes with a QR on its care label, providing information about its sustainable design according to circular design principles.

John Lewis circular design collection Credits: John Lewis

Marija Rompani, director of ethics and sustainability at John Lewis Partnership, said: "We are thrilled to launch our new collection across home and fashion, a testament to our commitment to circular design.

“Each product has been thoughtfully designed to minimise waste and maximise longevity, helping to give customers more choice for responsible products.”

The circular design collection is available in John Lewis stores and online.