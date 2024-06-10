Join us on June 14th to discover more on Domus Academy MA in Fashion: Design, Art & Technology and New Scholarships

Domus Academy invites you to the presentation of the 2-year Master of Arts in Fashion: Design, Art & Technology that will take place online on Friday June 14th. You will have the chance to gain insight into the programme and to get an immediate scholarship for the intake starting next October.

The MA in Fashion: Design, Art & Technology at Domus Academy presents an innovative vision and approach to creativity and the fashion industry. Its goal is to anticipate cross-cultural trends in multifaceted themes within a new framework of multidisciplinary theory, practice, and experimentation. It highlights experimentation and exploration of new fashion languages, innovation in sustainability and interdisciplinary knowledge to drive disruptive directions in fashion.

“The course is an exploratory journey about the future of fashion system through advanced design technologies and sustainable product visions,” explains Margherita Mazza, MA Programme Leader.

Credits: Double ID, Beibei Xiang, Enrico De Vivo, Miralda Gissila Madca, Supagan Kuwachkapun

During the programme students consolidate and expand their knowledge and skills as fashion designers—introducing, experimenting with, and applying new methods of form-making that balance intention and function. They have opportunities to participate in workshops, labs, and in generative and accelerator bootcamps. Thanks to Domus Academy's strong link to the industry world, students have the opportunity to undertake a professional learning experience/internships, putting their knowledge into practice and test themselves in a real-world setting.

Furthermore, a jury comprising fashion experts and senior editors from FashionUnited will award one student by extensively showcasing his/her final thesis project and research in the magazine. By enrolling at Domus Academy, students can immerse themselves in an open, international, and collaborative environment where talents collaborate with faculty and companies on future-oriented concepts through disruptive and cross-disciplinary design approaches.

Get ready for June 14th! Register here to join our online presentation and stand a chance to win a scholarship!

Credits: Utopia, Alessandra Caterina Caamano Salvatore, Jairo Andres Sogamoso Holguin, Nacya Karina Asral, Shailendra Pathak, Shreeya Nitin Ashar

With a BVA Doxa certified 96% Employment Rate, after graduation our students successfully move on to professional roles in design studios, major corporations and institutes.

Over the years, Domus Academy has received numerous awards and recognitions including the Compasso d'Oro Award for the quality of research and academic approach and the Special Badge of Excellence in Learning Experience from The Business of Fashion. It is included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject, Art & Design field, UI GreenMetric World University Rankings and THE Impact Rankings.