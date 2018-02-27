Jonathan Anderson and Converse to launch new collection for SS18

London - Jonathan Anderson has teamed up with iconic footwear label Converse once more to create a collaborative collection for Spring/Summer 2018. Following on from the success of their debut collaboration, which was first seen on the runway during Pitti Uomo 2017, Jonathan Anderson has created his own interpretations of the iconic Converse trainer Chuck 70 and the Thunderbolt.

Calling the new collaboration "a labor of love and obsession," the collection saw the designer focus on the materialization of the Chuck 70 and the Thunderbolt and the way a shoe evolves through time. The Thunderbolt, a silhouette which has captured Anderson's imagination since the start of the collaboration, returns in denim and suede iterations and sees the designer take an asymmetrical approach to the shoe.

The Chuck 70, inspired by the traditional browns menswear shoe, sees Anderson apply themes from the formalwear sector to the shoe silhouette, thereby elevating the Chuck in a sophisticated yet playful way. "We approached it as a sneaker first but introduced detailed elements and the suede execution that make it a sort of curious version of Chuck, ultimately constructing the silhouette as a statement shoe," said Jonathan Anderson in a statement on the design.

The silhouette of the Chuck 70 offers a slightly individual take on a Converse classic that Anderson wore himself to bow at the end of his Pitti Uomo 2017 show. "For me, they are perfect with chinos, jeans, and a white t-shirt," he said. The new JW Anderson x Converse collection is set to launch in JW Anderson stores globally and Converse.com as well as jwanderson.com from March 2, 2018.

