Joop! Menswear Trend Report Spring/Summer 2023

‘MIAMI VIBES’ INSPIRATION

The new JOOP! Menswear Collection Spring/Summer 2023 is set in Miami, the city that radiates optimism and carefree summer feeling. The vibes, flair and colours of this vibrant and trendy melting pot against the backdrop of its kaleidoscopic art deco hotels and the legendary Ocean Drive are embraced in all their glory. The result is casual, versatile looks that accompany their wearers round the clock – easy-going daywear, relaxed business styles, sporty loungewear and glamorous party and evening looks. Styles and vibes from the ’90s, when cult series Miami Vice made history, are re- visited and given a fresh twist.

JOOP!

The new JOOP! Menswear celebrates crossover styles between the office and everyday life. Multi-styling options, outfit-easy combos, soft fabrics and comfort lie at the heart of the collection. Sportiness meets elegance. The unmistakeable JOOP! details flow through all product groups. The logo is style-defining, yet subtle. The hang tags inform consumers of the use of ecological fabrics, recycled filling materials in place of down, BCI cotton as the basis of all cotton products in the collection and GOTS- and GRS-certified materials and raise awareness of the ‘More sustainability at JOOP!’ initiative.

COLOURS

Inspired by Miami’s art deco architecture combined with summer, sun, beach and sea, intense tones and summery pastels call the shots in a predominantly light colour scheme. For the first delivery date, the basic colours black and white are contrasted with Miami rose, soft pink and sunset orange, enhanced with light grey. The CI colours navy and white are teamed with the aqua shades Atlantic blue and blue Curaçao in the summery colour scheme of the second delivery date. Beige, off-white and palm olive dominate the third delivery date, combined with accents in Granny Smith and sky blue.

JOOP!, Men SS23 Collection, courtesy of the brand

READY TO WEAR

The JOOP! suits present mix-and-match looks with sportiness and style. Functional elements, comfortable jersey and technical touches bridge the gap between the (home) office and after-work leisure. Highlights include the sporty styles, jogging pants with club blazer, cotton suits and wool-elastane jersey combos. The modular range in slim fit and extra-slim fit offers classic performance styles and new jersey pieces for contemporary tailoring that unites tradition and modernity. The intricate details are unmistakeably JOOP!

Outfit-friendliness, comfort and functionality are the top priorities of the sports jackets, which go for a sporty, casual and unlined look. Two-in-one styles with detachable hood or quilted inlays, sporty trendsetters in jersey and updated classics in new fabrics are the highlights of the season, rounded off by shirt jackets and gilets. Several pieces are designed as split-suit styles.

Trendy crossover looks also dominate the trousers: Chino NOS in cotton twill, jogging pants, track pants, pleated cropped styles, workwear pants, straight-leg pants and split-suit styles from classic to sporty mean the sky is the limit for unconventional combinations. Classic and sporty jogger-style shorts are on hand for hot days.

JOOP! ‘DARE IT!’ WEDDING CAPSULE

JOOP! offers an extensive collection for special occasions and celebrations, events and parties, organised into the Wedding, Bohemian Wedding and Party segments. This season, weddings are all about colour. Soft pastels and sage green are the collection’s hottest shades and are implemented in a wide range of fabrics. The Classic Wedding product segment presents elegant woollen fabrics with exclusive jacquard. The logo and branding add subtle detailing to waistcoats and accessories. Matching shirts complete the outfit. The JOOP! Bohemian Wedding segment focuses on laid-back luxury. Sophisticated linen and striking cotton suits unite elegance and comfort. Soft-wash shirts with summery collars and linen accessories add the perfect finishing touches. The tuxedos and velvet dinner jackets in the JOOP! Evening capsule in the modular concept are perfect for (wedding) parties. Fine wool fabrics with elastane promise comfort and freedom of movement.

OUTERWEAR AND LEATHER JACKETS

JOOP! coats go casual, functional and modern. JOOP! opts for (coated) trenches with functional details, updated classics in a cotton-nylon mix, city coats and sports jackets in cotton or a ‘Pretty Italian’ look in the same fabric as jacket and trousers. Material-mix jackets exude sportiness and lightness. Quilted jackets with ultra-light padding, summer down in pique jersey and tech stretch, functional bomber jackets and denim styles are just some of the highlights. Gilets are perfect for the layered look. Intense colours are guaranteed to create a stir. Leather jackets with intricate details and high-quality interiors are presented as classic biker jackets, modern shirt jackets and cool, asymmetrical premium biker jackets with denim elements. Extra-light designs in a new ultra-thin, textile-look buffed leather are on point.

SHIRTS

From casual and fashionable through dynamic all the way to performance, JOOP! shirts cater for all occasions. Business shirts with soft appeal join the range, while linen and Tencel take centre stage this season. Special designs are the perfect match for the JOOP! Wedding Collection. Overshirts and techno styles are undisputed trendsetters. Soft cotton shirts, cotton stretch and high-tech shirts with floral prints, logo patterns and stripes are versatile companions. Elastane blends guarantee easy- care comfort.

KNITWEAR

The knitwear range keeps things light and casual with a wide selection of polos and T-shirts. Summery linen mixes, bouclé and cotton guarantee comfort. Hybrid styles are combined with nylon. Super casual: the Milano rib button-up shirt jacket. The distinctive palm print runs through the entire collection.

JERSEY

Jersey is the product group that conveys fashion, style and freshness. The NOS range receives an update with new, seasonal colours. Logo and branding go subtle or all-out. Cornflower all-over prints create an eye-catching contrast on jersey outer fabrics. Jersey polos in an array of colours embody casualness. Shirts with palm and Ocean Drive prints keep the Miami vibes alive. JOOP! Premium T-shirts are made of Peruvian pima cotton; all cotton garments are made using sustainable BCI cotton. The range also includes GOTS-certified products.

DENIM

As a premium product in eco-friendly BCI cotton from traditional companies such as Candiani and Berto, JOOP! Denim continues to shape the success of the brand. JOOP! also opts for sustainability when it comes to washes, refining and finishing. The exclusive leather and metal labels and the iconographic branding on the pocket reflect premium quality; stretch panels add comfort. Light, soft summer denims in light colours and various linings bring new touches to the collection. In keeping with the ‘Miami Vibes’ motto, the leather backside label is featured in the collection colours on many garments.

LOUNGEWEAR, UNDERWEAR AND BEACHWEAR

The loungewear collection plays with logo and branding in all their facets. The season’s colours storm the NOS range, while a new summer pyjama set with shorts joins the long pyjamas in an all-over cornflower print. The NOS underwear range also takes on seasonal tones. JOOP! lettering, cornflower, floral prints and the ‘Firework Palm’ themed print add eye-catching accents. A small but beautiful beachwear range with tone-on-tone or contrasting logo motifs sets the scene for sun and sea.

THE JOOP! BRAND

JOOP! is the successful lifestyle brand with German roots and international renown. The product portfolio spans premium menswear and womenswear and is aimed at confident and stylish men and women with a strong interest in fashion and design. The JOOP! and JOOP! JEANS collections impress with their innovative designs and high-quality fabrics and finishes. JOOP! stands for self-evident sexiness and celebrates status and confidence. Bags and shoes, jewellery, watches and eyewear, bodywear, beachwear and legwear join a living collection to complete the portfolio.