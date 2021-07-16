Joshua Vides confronts Peacebird over false collaboration

Chinese-based fashion brand Peacebird Men, a brand under the Peacebird umbrella, has come under fire from Los Angeles-based artist Joshua Vides over a false collaboration. Vides went on Instagram to tell his 180,000 followers that Peacebird Men put his signature on a series of products that he did not create. The statement was accompanied by a campaign photos with products featuring Peacebird’s logo, his name, and the television show “Rick and Morty.” A figure is shown in the campaign video signing Vides’ name.

In an Instagram post, Vides wrote, “I’ve worked so [redacted] hard to get where I am today. Years of creating, failing, and trying my best to stay sane. Yet @peacebird_official, @peacebirdmen_official, and @peacebirdmen continue to illegally produce and very [redacted] attempt to recreate products with my name on them without consent.”

Vides is known for his black and white sketch style images and he’s been known to collaborate with major fashion brands including Fendi, Nike, and Converse. Peacebird Men is a major fashion label in China, with over 1500 stores in the country.

Peacebird took to Weibo to dispute the accusation they had used Vides’ artwork without his permission. According to Peacebird, they had an agreement with Vides and had paid him. Peacebird said they had a working contract, but Vides kept asking them for extra expenses after he completed the project.

Vides took to Instagram to post screenshots on an interaction between himself and Peacebird via the app’s direct message function. In the interactions, it appears Peacebird offer him money after using his artwork.

Vides told WWD that Peacebird contacted his design agency Reality To Idea regarding doing a project based around popular adult animated series Rick and Morty. The agreement involved three designers and differentiated between RTI and Joshua Vides. The contract was supposed to be a Peacebird x Reality to Idea project, and the Peacebird products were never to bares Vides’ name. Vides also says Peacebird produced far more product than Reality to Idea was even asked to collaborated on.

According to Vides, he reached out to Peacebird after receiving the first sample images of the products, but never heard back, and Peacebird eventually went dark on him. While Vides acknowledges he doesn’t have a monopoly on black and white sketch style art, his big issue is the use of his name. He intends to file a lawsuit against Peacebird.