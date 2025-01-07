Juicy Couture unveils collaboration with Madhappy

Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle brands Juicy Couture and Madhappy have unveiled the first looks from their upcoming collaboration.

The 15-piece limited-edition apparel collection has been designed to reimagine LA style for a new generation and blends Madhappy’s optimist brand essence with Juicy Couture’s playful, nostalgic charm, offering unisex and women’s pieces “designed with comfort and confidence in mind”.

The collection aims to celebrate both brands’ Los Angeles roots, combining Juicy Couture’s signature logos with Madhappy’s hand-stitch detailing. Key pieces include velour and fleece zip-ups, hoodies, track pants and sweatpants, as well as layering essentials like baby tees, long-sleeve baseball tees and trucker hats.

Madhappy & Juicy Couture collection Credits: Juicy Couture

Commenting on the collaboration, Noah Raf, co-founder at Madhappy, said in a statement: “Juicy Couture is an iconic brand. We experienced its rise to fame first-hand growing up in Los Angeles. It’s been a privilege to work on this collection and inject Madhappy’s point of view into Juicy’s world.”

The Madhappy & Juicy Couture collection will be available from January 9 exclusively on Madhappy.com and in Madhappy retail locations.