Kanya West applies to trademark Yeezy Beauty

Kanye West has filed a trademark application to launch beauty products for his Yeezy brand. The company is seeking to trademark a range of non-apparel products, including perfume, haircare, hygiene and items like bath gel, body oil, eyelashes, shaving cream. Called Yeezy Beauty, it has applied for classifications as diverse as scented pinecones and aromatherapy pillows according to TMZ.

The expansion into wellness and beauty would see the brand entering the lifestyle category beyond its current fashion, footwear and accessories offer. In March West told the Wall Street Journal “the word ‘ambitious’ is beneath my abilities.”

In the U.S. the beauty market is forecasted to grow to 805 billion dollars by 2023, and has long been a lucrative venture for the Kardashian West family, including Kim Kardashian’s brand KKW, which in 2019 posted 100 million dollars in revenue according to Forbes. West’s sister in law Kylie Jenner’s company Kylie Cosmetic is reportedly valued at 900 million dollars.

West applied for a similar trademark in 2017 under the name Donda Beauty, named after his mother, but which wasn’t developed or launched to market.

Image: Yeezy via AFP