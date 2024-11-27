Karen Millen launches in-store rental at Selfridges with Hurr

British fashion brand Karen Millen has launched an in-store rental service at luxury department store Selfridges in London and online with John Lewis in partnership with rental provider Hurr.

Karen Millen states in the press release that the partnership allows it to expand its rental offering, while giving customers another opportunity “to discover Karen Millen and find the perfect party outfit”.

In-store at Selfridges, customers will be able to discover Karen Millen’s party collection in person, try on its bestselling styles and rent them in time for the Christmas party season.

In addition, customers can also rent a curated selection of Karen Millen clothing, from "event ready dresses to luxe tailored designs” on Hurr, with the option to purchase the rental styles should they get overly attached to them.

Natasha Hackett, marketing director at Karen Millen, said in a statement: “Karen Millen is thrilled to be working with Hurr and two such iconic British retailers. We’re proud to have expanded our offerings to create a new way for customers to discover Karen Millen as well as an opportunity for customers to experience the product in real life in Selfridges. We look forward to seeing how our rental service continues to develop.”