Karen Walker teams with Outland Denim on sustainable collection

Karen Walker has announced a new collaboration with Outland Denim. The women's ready-to-wear label and sustainable denim brand have partnered on a limited-edition collection of six pieces that take a new take on signature Karen Walker styles.

The pieces in the Karen Walker x Outland Denim capsule include cropped flare style the Sage Jean, a wrapped mini skirt called the Rhythm Skirt and the Goldie Jacket, which was inspired by the classic worker’s jacket. These styles are all crafted from off-white denim that is made from organic cotton, staying true to Outland Denim's commitment to using only sustainably-produced cotton.

“This collection represents a huge milestone for us, to work along- side someone so highly regarded in our industry,” Outland Denim founder and CEO James Bartle said in a statement. “The fact that our team has tailored this collection is testimony to their dedication to their craft, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement.”

A brand with an inherently sustainable mission, Outland Denim launched in 2011 with a mission to offer formerly exploited young women training and employment pathways.

“We’re honored to partner with Outland and support them in creating enduring social change for women in vulnerable positions,” added Karen Walker. “At the core of this collaboration is our brands’ and our commu- nities’ shared ethos of consuming less, less often, and choosing better quality,”

The collaborative capsule is currently available for purchase in Karen Walker stores and its e-commerce site, Outland Denim's e-commerce side and karenwalker.com, outlanddenim. com and through retail partner The Iconic.

Images: courtesy of Bradbury Lewis