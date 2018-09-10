Karl Lagerfeld to launch collaborative collection with Puma

Karl Lagerfeld, who turns 85 years old today, is showing no signs of slowing down. The fashion designer, who serves as creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label, has announced a partnership with Puma. On his Instagram account, Lagerfeld said a collaborative capsule collection with items for both men and women is to drop worldwide on October 19.

According to the Instagram post, the pieces are set to showcase “a fashion icon’s fresh take on street style classics”. Fashionistas were asked to stay tuned for more information about the upcoming collection.