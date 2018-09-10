Karl Lagerfeld to launch collaborative collection with Puma

- Marjorie van Elven |
Karl Lagerfeld, who turns 85 years old today, is showing no signs of slowing down. The fashion designer, who serves as creative director for Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label, has announced a partnership with Puma. On his Instagram account, Lagerfeld said a collaborative capsule collection with items for both men and women is to drop worldwide on October 19.
According to the Instagram post, the pieces are set to showcase “a fashion icon’s fresh take on street style classics”. Fashionistas were asked to stay tuned for more information about the upcoming collection.
Last week, Lagerfeld launched a collection in partnership with rising star Kaia Gerber. The 16 year old model is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. Since debuting on the runway last year, she gathered almost 4 million followers on her Instagram account.