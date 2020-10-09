Karl Largefeld brand teams up with DJs for newest collection

Karl Lagerfeld’s eponymous label is teaming up with three DJs for its latest collection to celebrate the late designer’s love for music and support for young talent.

The Parisian label is working with Siobhan Bell, Chelina Manuhutu and Tokimonsta on the Karl Lagerfeld x Music collection. Each has edited their favourite looks from the Karl Lagerfeld AW20 collection and curated a bespoke playlist for the designer tol be featured on their individual Spotify accounts.

Each edit also reflects the DJs’ individual style, with Siobhan Bell selecting a streetwear look, Chelina Manuhutu opting for a sporty-chic aesthetic, and Tokimonsta choosing a more laid back vibe. The edits will also be complemented by dedicated merchandise with exclusive logos and imagery of the DJs.

The collection has pre-launched exclusively on Zalando and will soon after be available on the Karl Lagerfeld website.

“This project celebrates powerful creatives who showcase their individuality,” said Pier Paolo Righi, CEO of Karl Lagerfeld. “For us it’s an exciting way to continue honoring Karl’s love for collaboration and music in particular. We are inspired by how each DJ expresses her own personal style, distinct sound and original inspirations, and connects with her audience in a unique way.”