Kate Spade New York to launch affordable collection with Target

American fashion and lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York, known for its colourful and quirky aesthetic, is teaming up with Minneapolis-based retailer Target to launch an exclusive limited-time affordable collection of fashion, home and entertaining essentials.

The Kate Spade New York x Target collection, launching on April 12, features more than 300 items across women's, kids' and baby apparel, complete with extended sizing and adaptive styles, handbags, entertaining essentials and home accessories, to mark one of Target’s largest limited-time collections.

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target

The collection, which has been two years in the making, has been designed to “turn everyday moments into celebratory occasions,” explains Target, and is inspired by the idea that “any day can become a reason to celebrate - whether an impromptu gathering or toasting one of life's big milestones”.

The line also introduces Kate Spade to a new consumer base, as more than half of the collection is available for 15 US dollars and under, with prices starting at just 5 US dollars.

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target

Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of apparel and accessories, home and hardlines at Target, said in a statement: "With versatile pieces that work for every occasion and can't-miss prices, this partnership brings together Kate Spade's signature style with Target's legacy of making the best design accessible to all.

"Our teams worked together for two years to create this collection, and I can't wait for consumers to see everything we have to offer. It's stylish, affordable and loaded with items that'll add plenty of joy to everyday moments."

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target

For fashion, the collection showcases Kate Spade’s signature style for women, kids and babies, with graphic T-shirts, two-piece sets, tops, shorts, skirts and dresses in a range of silhouettes and prints that have been designed to be mixed and matched to create a personalised look.

As for the handbags, the collection includes various totes, novelty items such as mirrored hearts, and colourful basket bags, as well as crossbody styles with playful charms, pearl-embellished bucket bags, and slogan purses with ‘Life of the Party’ and ‘Champagne & French Fries’ embroidered on.

There are also a host of accessories, including novelty charms, pins and broaches, jewellery, hair clips, and slogan baseball hats.

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target

For the homeware, the collection spans tableware, vases, candles, glassware, cushions, outdoor décor, stationery, disposable cameras, vintage-inspired record players, and even Kate Spade branded bikes for 300 US dollars and play tents for 200 US dollars. There are also Kate Spade party supplies and food items.

Target has also added several in-store exclusives, including a ‘Going to Target’ clutch bag, a red tote, a strawberry basket bag, and a red version of the bike. The retailer said most stores will feature a “dedicated shopping space”.

Kate Spade New York x Target collection - in-store exclusives Credits: Target

Commenting on the collaboration, Charlotte Warshaw, vice president of Americas wholesale, global licensing and collaborations of Kate Spade New York, added: " Kate Spade New York has always been rooted in joy. Our products deliver a distinct point of view that blends effortless style with a youthful edge.

"This iconic collaboration with Target does just that. We're excited for customers across generations to experience a little piece of the magic we've created together."

To celebrate the collaboration, Target will be hosting a special early preview of the collection at New York City's Grand Central Station on April 2.

Target has previously done collaborations with Diane von Furstenberg, Champion, Warby Parker, Zac Posen, Rodarte, Christopher John Rogers, Marimekko, Proenza Schouler, and Rixo.

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target

Kate Spade New York x Target collection Credits: Target