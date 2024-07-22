Keds unveils collaboration with Monster High

American heritage footwear brand Keds has unveiled a ghoulish collaboration with Mattel’s fashion doll toy brand Monster High.

The Keds x Monster High collection merges fashion-forward Keds silhouettes with the edgy aesthetics of Monster High characters Draculaura, Frankie Stein, and Clawdeen Wolf.

The collection features three styles, designed to embody the unique attributes of each character. For Frankie Stein, Keds has designed an exclusive canvas Mary Jane style accented by hexagonal metal studs, a Monster High skullette heel rivet, and the character’s signature black-and-blue plaid lining.

Keds x Monster High collection Credits: Keds

While one of Keds' newest silhouettes, The Keds Point, has been reimagined for Draculaura with zero-silver finished eyelets and aglets accented by black lace, crystal details, skullette heel rivets, and the characters’ signature fang print on the lining.

Completing the line-up is the Soho Boot, inspired by Clawdeen Wolf, featuring suede and nylon with lugged soles with pops of purple, golden finishes, skullette heel rivets, and Clawdeen’s signature animal print.

All three styles feature the iconic characters in the footbed and come in a custom Monster High x Keds shoeboxes.

Launching on July 22, prices range from 85 to 130 US dollars, and will be available on keds.com, journeys.com, and with select retailers.

Keds x Monster High collection Credits: Keds