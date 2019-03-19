Kering unveils new corporate website

French luxury conglomerate Kering has relaunched its corporate website, embracing magazine styling with photogenic content. The aim of the site is to be the digital showcase for Kering's brand portfolio, embracing a theme which the company states is Empowering Imagination.

The new site will have up to date resources and news, structured in an editorial format that emphasises visuals and videos. Each of Kering's houses and universes will be able to publish their news and campaigns in real time, taking the form of an online magazine, the company said in a statement.

In a dedicated press section news releases, press kits as well as copyright-free HD photos and videos are now available for direct download.

The company’s financial information, governance and history will also be readily accessible, as will details about its commitment to sustainability, gender equality and cultural efforts.

Pilot projects currently being tested include delivering personalised messages and experiences to customers, based on their profile and purchasing history.

Photo courtesy of Kering