Key Catwalk Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an early preview the key apparel, accessories and footwear influences for Fall Winter 2019-20 womenswear.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential catwalk themes inspiring the womenswear market for Fall Winter 2019-20. High-end luxury, premium finishes and considered detailing are the hallmarks of the season, elevating and refining previously casual styles. Performance elements are an important feature of the season with the latest iterations transcending the sports arena, into the world of directional fashion. Our curated catwalk trend reports and dedicated galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three FW19-20 influential themes across apparel, accessories and footwear. Comfort and utility pieces are upgraded with a structured, luxury feel in Formal Utility and Refined Comfort. Outdoor Reflective rethinks performance materials as a directional alternative to high-shine or metallic finishes.

Formal Utility

Casual utilitywear is elevated into the formalwear sector with focus on tailored silhouettes and premium materials. Refined canvas and silky wools are used to create sharp structure or to bring luxurious fluidity to garments. Single colour looks and pared back detailing enhances unexpected cuts, offering an understated and subtly feminine variation on utilitarian looks.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Gabriela Hearst, Hermes, Ports 1961, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Outdoor Reflective

Safety inspired reflective materials are reworked as a high-fashion finish for statement accessories and footwear. A key look for sneakers, reflective materials are also applied to fashion-forward and evening styles of boots and bags, updating classic metallic finishes. Minimal styling sees the material come to the fore and subtle sports or outdoor elements play on reflective fabric's traditional usage.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Marine Serre, Alexander McQueen, Sportmax, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Refined Comfort

Contemporary, clean-lined are rendered in cosy fabrications for a refined take on comfort dressing. Padded layers create subtle volume, juxtaposed with pinstripe patterns to introduce elements from formal dressing. Tailored millinery in felted wool and chunky chains with flocked, velvet finishes see structured and heavy-duty accessories come with a new feeling of softness.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Acne Studios, Dries Van Noten, Nina Ricci, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

