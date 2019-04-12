Key Menswear Catwalk Footwear Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key trends informing men's footwear design into Fall Winter 2019-20 and beyond.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential footwear directions, hot off the international runways. The success of hybridized styles sees designers experimenting in new and evermore creative ways for Fall Winter 2019-20, fusing the best elements from performance, casual and classic footwear silhouettes to bring invention and excitement to a rapidly growing market. Our curated catwalk trends, specialist footwear reports and dedicated image galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three FW19-20 footwear themes that will be inspiring men's footwear across the industry. The latest crop of hybrid designs put an urban spin on both outdoor and formal looks in The Street Hiker and The Sports Hybrid Ankle Boot while a key seasonal component comes to the fore in The Premium Tread Sole as units are reimagined via conceptual constructions.

The Street Hiker

The continuing influence of outdoor and activewear on fashion translates to the footwear sector. Hiker-inspired aspects are introduced to both sports and formal styles, resulting in high-functioning city-ready hybrids. Speed laces and padded ankle guards update lightweight performance high-tops while bungee cord lacing puts an extreme sports twist on classic Derby silhouettes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Balmain, Christopher Raeburn, Craig Green, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

The Sports Hybrid Ankle Boot

Traditional leather ankle boots are reimagined for Fall Winter 2019-20, incorporating sneaker components for a highly contemporary and youthful reworking of the Chelsea profile. Reflective and nylon paneled uppers sit atop molded sporty sole units with subtle hints of biker styling coming through in Velcro strap and zipper details.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Iceberg, Balmain, Dior Homme, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

The Premium Tread Sole

Sole units are a key element of the season's footwear styles, combining high-performance development with conceptual statement design. Innovative molding techniques elevate boots and sneakers with extreme proportions, exaggerated toothed trades and flared or faceted silhouettes creating fresh, fashion-forward profiles.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Maison Mihara Yasuhiro, Valentino, Acne Studios, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Fall Winter 2019-20 Fast Fashion Sports report, featuring all the essential close-to-season sports footwear trends of the season. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.