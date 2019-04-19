Key Women's Material Directions Fall Winter 2019-20

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers a first look at the key materials and fabrications informing the Fall Winter 2019-20 womenswear season.

The Trendstop team give FashionUnited readers an exclusive look at three essential material trends that will be inspiring and enhancing the season's apparel pieces. A mood of understated luxury sees premium quality materials come to the fore with focus on fabrication honed through the employment of clean lined silhouettes and minimal detailing. Handles are tactile, imbuing Fall Winter 2019-20 womenswear with a tangible sense of comfort and ease. Our curated catwalk trend reports, dedicated materials forecasts and galleries evaluate each trend's commercial value and longevity, giving you the best possible basis for your decision making.

This week Trendstop present three material directions that will be influencing the womenswear market into FW19-20 and beyond. Unquilted Luxury Padding and Everyday Luxury Leathers illustrate the evolution of outerwear and core basics as materials usage sees development lift these sectors to premium level. Artisanal Wanderer Knits transforms crafting techniques with a global outlook and statement appeal for a contemporary take on the traditional.

Unquilted Luxury Padding

Cosy winter volumes take a sophisticated turn as designers eschew traditional quilting in favour of smoother, sleeker looks. Exaggerated proportions and more seamless constructions bring new refinement to outerwear silhouettes with lustrous satin finishes enhancing their luxurious feel.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Jil Sander, Balenciaga, Salvatore Ferragamo, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Artisanal Wanderer Knits

Seasonal statement knits fuse subtle tribal influences with contemporary handcrafting in a reimagining of artisanal techniques. Outsized silhouettes feature extreme fringing details that channel the wanderer vibe with a relaxed movement while global travellers inform bold monochrome graphics and patternation.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Ports 1961, Tory Burch, Area, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Everyday Luxury Leathers

Leather brings an elevated luxury feel to wardrobe staples, as seasonal outerwear and suiting is reworked in premium skins. Smooth, anti-grain finishes, and fine, lightweight handles offer a clean, tailored look with a luxurious warmth and depth that enhances pared-down, unfussy silhouettes.

Images courtesy of Trendstop, left to right: Fendi, Boss, Bottega Veneta, all Fall Winter 2019-20.

Exclusive Offer

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop's Spring Summer 2019 Key Material Directions report, featuring all the essential material directions from the season's top runway shows. Simply click here to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.