Kiabi partners with SOTI for better online shopping

Fashion retailer Kiabi just announced a new partnership with SOTI for management and mobile solutions. The ready-to-wear company signed on with SOTI due to its integrated mobility platform in order to expand its label globally.

Kiabi currently uses technology through its mobile sites for inventory control, stock transfers and delivery processing. SOTI brings on approximately over 100 new products every week in stores. As Kiabi focuses on its online operations, partnering with SOTI creates a wider spectrum of customers. As a successful online business, Kiabi currently has sold to over 20 million online shoppers in 39 different countries. Teaming with the online company can only help further develop the French label's presence.

"SOTI provides a 360 degree view of mobility management across our entire retail value chain. By streamlining retail operations, protecting regulated data, and empowering our employees to keep pace with the growth of our business, the technology is unmatched," said Fabrice Mulier, device manager of Kiabi.

Founded in 1978, the label has been available online since 2000. As the company continues to grow with a Europe presence in retail, its partnership with SOTI will only help expand its customer reach for online and mobile customers.