Kim Kardashian announces new brand name for her shapewear line

Kim Kardashian’s upcoming shapewear line, initially named “Kimono”, is now called “Skims”, the reality TV star revealed on Instagram. Kardashian took a U-turn following backlash from Japanese consumers and personalities, including the mayor of Kyoto, Daisaku Kadokawa. She was accused of cultural insensitivity and appropriation, as kimonos are a globally renowned part of Japanese culture. Millions of social media users around the world joined the outcry, using the hashtag #KimOhNo to express their distaste for Kardashian’s attempt to trademark the name.

“My fans and followers are a huge inspiration to me -- I’m always listening to their feedback and opinions, and am so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name”, Kardashian wrote on Instagram. “After much thought and consideration, I’m excited to announce the launch of Skims Solutionwear coming September 10”.

Kardashian also explained the reasoning behind the new name. “I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone’s skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies”.

Skims Solutionwear will be available for purchase at Skims.com.