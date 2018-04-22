Kim Kardashian to launch shapewear

Reality television star Kim Kardashian is launching a range of shapewear and initimates.

According to Holllywood website TMZ, Kardashian’s new venture has been in development for several months, with the brand’s aim to “serve all women.”

Kardashian is rumoured to be working with branding and strategy agency Wednesday, who are based in London, and who also have a link to sister Khloe Kardashian’s label, Good American.

Wednesday would likely be involved with Kardashian’s branding and creative strategy, including content, web direction and design.

Kardashian has often said she is a fan Spanx, with a post on her personal website stating: “Sometimes I wear two pairs of body shapers on top of each other—especially when I am heavier. My favorite styles are the Body Wrap shorts and the Spanx footless tights.

The news of the launch comes as the Kardashians fold their Dash business, including closing all its stores. An announcement on Kardashian’s app on Friday stated: “After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our Dash stores. We’ve loved running Dash, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being mums and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on.”

Licensing products has long been a lucrative business for the Kardashian family, however last year Kardashian told the Forbes Women’s Summit in New York that she wants to reduce her financial reliance on licensing deals because they’re not lucrative enough.

“I mean the percentage you would get from a licensing deal. I split everything with my two sisters, so that’s three ways and I just thought, ‘We work so hard to be getting so little,’” Kardashian told Forbes editor-in-chief Steve Forbes.

Photo credit: Kim Kardashian West website