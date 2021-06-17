Kingpins announce digital show highlighting Australian denim

Denim trade show Kingpins has revealed the program for its two-day digital offering, with the spotlight on Australian denim.

Kingpins will take place on June 23-24 offering insights on denim inspiration, digitalization, and responsible practices.

Each day will consist of two hours of live-streamed stories, conversations, and seminars celebrating the Australian industry and supply chains. The segments will cover topics from farming to retail.

The program includes a discussion on digitalization denim, with Jorgen Sevild from Inqova, Richard Atkins of Global Management Services, and Jeanologia’s Jordi Juani.

Other highlights across the two days will be a speech from Kontoor Brands’ David Tring. There will also be an interview conducted by Vivan Wang called “Trend Talk” with Amy Leverton of Denim Dudes.

Considering Australia’s position in the Asia Pacific region, the show will also touch on the important influence of Asia for Australian businesses – with insights into production opportunities through to the digital marketing frontier in the region.

Registration is now open for the Kingpins show online.