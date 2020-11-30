Kohl's to donate 5 million dollars to 100 nonprofits

Kohl's has announced plans to donate 5 million dollars to help communities in need this holiday season. The retailer's donation will be delivered as grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country.

Through its A Community with Heart program, Kohl's associates have nominated local nonprofits to receive grants. These nonprofits include local chapters of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Red Cross, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Mental Health America, National Alliance on Mental Health and National Park Foundation, as well as local hospitals and food banks. The recipients will receive grants ranging from 10,000 to 100,000 dollars.

“We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We’re proud of our Kohl’s associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back.”

Kohl's donations come from its philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares. The program sells children’s books and toys, donating all of its net profit to charity.