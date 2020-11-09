Lacoste and National Geographic team for capsule collection

Lacoste is celebrating the natural world through a new collaboration with National Geographic. The apparel brand is working with National Geographic on a capsule collection that combines its classic silhouettes with designs and prints inspired by animals.

The collaboration will be created as "a call to action to remind the world of the importance of conservation," according to a press release.

In designing the collection, Lacoste went through the photo archive of National Geographic Fellow Joel Sartore to determine four key animals to spotlight: the grévy’s zebra, the green and black poison dart frog, the halloween pennant dragonfly and the Jaguar. The patterns and forms of all four animals will be used throughout the collection.

Pieces will include jackets, tops, T-shirts, sweaters, sunglasses, sneakers, bags and underwear. Lacoste is using only certified sustainable and recycled materials for the collection, including recycled polyester. organic cotton and natural rubber.

The Lacoste x National Geographic collection will be available across the brand's retail channels beginning November 11.

Image: courtesy of Purple PR