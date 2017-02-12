Lacoste goes cosmic at New York fashion week

French label Lacoste went cosmic at New York fashion week on Saturday, using space as an inspiration to send Star Trek-style nylon mixed with leather down the runway.

"This is a look into the future," said the sportswear label's Portuguese designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista. "Looking at the future is also a way of being more optimistic." The idea of "a cosmic voyage" was rooted in the history of brand founder Rene Lacoste's brief foray into the aircraft industry, something that Baptista shares as his own father was a pilot.

Lacoste, who is most famous for his tennis career before founding the eponymous sportswear label 84 years ago, also set up a company that contributed to developing the Concorde and Airbus aviation programs. "I went to the cosmic museum in Russia and really looked into details at the spaceships," said Baptista, explaining his research.

The collection was both urban and vintage, clothes in contrasting colors from metallic blue, to ochre, beige and lilac, and from earthy cotton, wool and leather and shiny nylon. (AFP)