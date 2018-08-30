Lady Gaga may have given preview of new era Céline

The spring summer 2019 catwalk shows are only a few weeks away but the coming fashion weeks will be a month of debuts: there will be Riccardo Tisci at Burberry, Daniel Lee at Bottega Veneta and of course the much anticipated Hedi Slimane for Céline.

This week the cat may have slipped out of the (hand)bag. A new era Céline bag to be sure. On Wednesday Lady Gaga was photographed in Paris with a suspicious-looking new Céline bag, complete with locket and minimal detailing.

Fashion cognoscenti on social media were quick to identify the bag as the first hint of what is to come from Hedi Slimane. The house of Céline has remained schtum, however, neither denying nor confirming the bag is Slimane’s design.

In January Céline announced Hedi Slimane would be its new artistic director after the widely publicised departure of Phoebe Philo.

The Céline SS19 catwalk show will be held in Paris on 28 September.