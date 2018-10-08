Lanvin in talks for new creative director

WWD has reported that Lanvin is in talks with Bruno Sialleli to potentially be the brand's new creative director. Their previous creative director, Olivier Lapidus, exited after just eight months in the role.

Sialelli was previously head of menswear at Loewe, a position he recently left, but held since 2016. Prior to his work at Loewe, Sialelli held senior design roles in womenswear at Paco Rabanne, Acne Studios and Balenciaga. He is a graduate of Studio Berçot's fashion program.

Fosun International, which acquired Lanvin in February, has been working on putting key players in place in hopes of turning the brand around. In July, the brand hired Jean-Philippe Hecquet as their new CEO. Previously, he was head of Sandro, which saw impressive growth under his tenure.

Lanvin has been a struggling enterprise ever since the dismissal of creative director Alber Elbaz in October 2015. His replacement, Bouchra Jarrar, left after only 18 months on the job. In March, the brand's general manager, Nicolas Druz, also exited the company. Lanvin looks to be hoping for a Gucci style Alessandro Michele turn around, that hopefully Sialelli can deliver if hired.