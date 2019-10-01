Lanvin signed eyewear deal with Marchon

Marchon Eyewear has confirmed that it has signed an exclusive global long-term licensing agreement with Lanvin for sun and optical eyewear.

The first men's and women's eyewear Lanvin collections developed under this partnership are expected for global release in September 2020. They will follow a capsule sunglasses collection, comprising of four styles, which will preview in March 2020.

Marchon Eyewear started collaborating with Lanvin's creative director, Bruno Sialelli, to develop and manufacture sunglasses for the Lanvin spring/summer 2020 catwalk show held earlier this week in Paris, which will be exclusively sold through Lanvin's flagship stores.

Crafted in Italy, the new men's and women's eyewear collections will embody Lanvin's new “aesthetic and attitude” under the creative direction of Sialelli, who has added his distinctive touch to the brand's new signature style since his arrival earlier this year, added Marchon Eyewear in a statement.

"I am delighted to announce this new partnership," said Jean-Philippe Hecquet, chief executive of Lanvin. "I am convinced that the combination of Bruno Sialelli's creativity with Marchon's strong expertise and global vision will assure great success to Lanvin eyewear.”

Nicola Zotta, president and chief executive of Marchon Eyewear, Inc, added: "We are very proud to collaborate with Lanvin and contribute to the brand's future global growth. Lanvin's prestigious legacy and modern vision have already begun to inspire our teams.

“We look forward to being a part of the forward momentum of the Lanvin brand and working closely with Bruno and his team to realise his vision, while extending our category expertise and positioning within the luxury eyewear segment.”

The new Lanvin eyewear line is planned to be sold globally in select department stores, specialty stores, and premium sun and optical retailers, as well as in Lanvin's retail locations and online at lanvin.com.

Image: courtesy of Lanvin - SS20 catwalk show, Paris