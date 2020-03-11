Lee Jeans launches fully biodegradable denim capsule collection

VF Corp-owned brand Lee Jeans has launched a capsule collection of denim pieces that can be composted when they are no longer wanted.

The aptly named Back to Nature collection comprises four items: For men, the brand’s classic Rider jacket and Rider jeans in a rigid ecru denim. For women, an elongated and belted version of the Rider Jacket and wide-leg jeans in rigid ecru denim.

The items are made using compostable linen-cotton yarns (85 percent cotton and 15 percent flax linen), and no rivets - which are typically made of metal. Additionally, the leather waistband patch has been replaced with Jacron, a soft faux-suede material made from cellulose. The products’ compositions mean that - once buttons, which can be reused, have been removed - they can be thrown - onto compost where they will completely biodegrade.

“The most critical emerging environmental problem that our industry is going to face is pollution due to the increased amount of synthetics in denim products and the creation therefore of microplastics,” Roian Atwood, director of sustainability at Lee Jeans and Wrangler told the Standard. “This polyester sheds and comes off via pilling into very small, tiny pieces into the ambient environment, which is why we are finding microplastics all throughout the globe.”

A growing number of brands are experimenting with biodegradable garments as consumer demand for more sustainable fashion continues to grow. In recent months, British designer label Stella McCartney and Dutch denim brand Denham have each announced the launch of their own biodegradable denim jeans.