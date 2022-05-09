Lenovo and Stella McCartney partner on design competition for Central Saint Martins

Technology brand Lenovo has announced it has partnered with Stella McCartney on a sustainable design competition for students of Central Saint Martins.

A total of 38 students from the university’s MA Design course will be taking part in the initiative that will see them undergo an eight-week live brief asking them to create a sustainable solution that integrates fashion and technology.

Each participant will receive a Lenovo Yoga PC to help them to develop the assignment further.

One winning student, chosen by McCartney, will be awarded a three-month internship at the British fashion house in a department of their choice.

In a release, the designer said: “At my fashion house, creativity and technology have always gone hand-in-hand. That’s why I am so excited to partner with Lenovo on this incredible project – coming together today so we can empower the creative visionaries of tomorrow at my alma mater, Central Saint Martins.”

The course director of the participating MA, Simon Fraser, also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, adding: “Key to the work we do as a course is an understanding that the sustainability and ethicality of production is an urgent challenge to each of our disciplines, ceramics, furniture and jewellery.”