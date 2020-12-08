Levi's launches a line of virtual clothing via Snapchat

Levi's is going digital this holiday season. The denim brand has teamed with Snapchat to create a line of clothing for Bitmoji.

Snapchat users can now customize their avatars using Levi's styles, across jeans, jackets and shirts. Users will be able to see their Levi's outfits across in-app features and mobile games integrated with the app, including Chat, Snap Map and Bitmoji Stories.

"Inspired by real Levi’s apparel, Snapchatters and Bitmoji users everywhere will be able to choose from classic Levi’s looks, from the popular Sherpa Trucker Jacket to the 501 Original Fit Jeans," Snapchat explained in a press release.

Additionally, customers can purchase real life Levi's pieces to match with their on-screen avatars. The Levi’s x Bitmoji collection is currently available through the brand's ecommerce site.