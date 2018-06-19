Levi’s launches its fifth Pride collection

Levi’s has launched a capsule collection in celebration of Pride month -- the fifth time the iconic jeans brand creates clothing inspired by the LGBTQ community. 100 percent of the collection’s proceeds will be donated to the Harvey Milk Foundation and the Stonewall Community Foundation, the brand announced on its website.

The 2018 Levi’s Pride collection includes customizable T-shirts featuring the words “I am”. The sentence can then be completed by customer with words such as “gay”, “proud”, and “unique”.

In addition to the T-shirts, the collection also features baseball caps, socks, bandanas, underwear, belts, shorts, jackets, tote bags and suspenders. The pieces are sold worldwide at the Levi’s website and select retailers. Prices range from 18 US dollars (13. 5 pounds) to 148 US dollars (112 pounds).

Unlike similar collections by other brands, Levi’s Pride Collection runs little risk of being accused of pinkwashing . Levi Strauss & Co. was the first Fortune 500 company to offer partner benefits to its LGBTQ employees, more than 20 years ago. The company also frequently ranks as one of the best places to work for the LGBTQ communities, according to Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Pictures: courtesy of Levi Strass & Co.