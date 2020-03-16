Levi Strauss & Co. closes stores in response to COVID-19

Levi's will temporarily close all of its owned and operated retail locations across the U.S. and Canada as of March 16, as a response to coronavirus and the guidance of public health officials. The company expects stores to remain closed through Mary 27.

“We are facing an unprecedented global pandemic, and our first priority is to do the right thing for the health and safety of our employees and our consumers,” Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co, said in a statement.

“Effective immediately, we are electing to close our stores in the U.S. and Canada and encourage people to follow public health guidelines and take care of one another and their communities. We have faced many challenges in our 167-year history, and we will continue to navigate difficult times as we always have--by putting our people first and managing this business for the long term.”

Levi's will continue to pay its retail employees for all scheduled hours during the period of store closures. Online operations will not be affected.