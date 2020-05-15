Levi Strauss offers paid sick to all U.S. part-time employees

Levi Strauss & Co. is continuing to make adjustments to its policies as it adapts to results of the COVID-19 pandemic on the retail landscape. The company announced via a blog post that it will now offer paid sick leave to all part-time employees in the U.S.

Under this new policy, Levi's U.S. store employees will now experience a level of benefits similar to those provided in most other markets around the world.

"This new policy reflects our commitment to protecting our people and building a stronger, more resilient team for the future," Levi's president and CEO Chip Bergh wrote.

Bergh also said that the company will bring back many furloughed employees as it beings to reopen stores, and noted that "We’re already seeing promising results in Europe and Asia, where consumers are eager to reclaim at least a little bit of 'normal.'"

However, Levi's also acknowledged that it doesn't expect to return to “business as usual” when stores reopen, as consumer shopping and buying behaviors will have changed.