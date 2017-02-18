LFW: Central Saint Martins

Central Saint Martins is probably the only school in the world to show the collections from its master's diploma on the official fashion week schedule.

The fact that the CSM show is one of London Fashion Week's hottest tickets speaks volumes both about the calibre of the institution and the designers it produces.

The pool of future designers is here

While by now the famous alumni ranging from Alexander McQueen, Phoebe Philo Stella McCartney, and John Galliano are common knowledge, it is fair to say that CSM graduates continue to helm some of the world's best known luxury brands and the pool of future designers is often spotted at its MA show.

The MA fashion course is led by Fabio Piras, who was appointed in 2014 after the death of Louise Wilson, OBE. Piras is responsible for nurturing the bright young things and roster of talent into bonafide creatives who will shape the future of the fashion landscape.

This year there were sixteen graduates, showing a mix of mens and womenswear. Stefan Cooke, a John Galliano protege, sent skintight tattooed shirts and a rock & roll men's collection down the runway. Gabriella Sardena sent out skimpy chiffon dresses and colourful stockings and bodysuits. These were an update from her BA collection, which featured bright pink pleats, floral prints, candy graphics and layered lace. Tom Guy sent big, couture-like tulle poufs that sat on cinched moiré jumpsuits.

Clothes are free of commercial constraints

These were collections allowed to be creative and free from commercial constraints. That doesn't translate the some of these clothes aren't marketable, it means that ideas can be genuine and that the art form that is fashion is exciting when it created by young, up and coming designers.

Two of the MA designers were also winners of this year’s L’Oreal prize, Gabriele Skucas and Stefan Cooke. You can bet some these graduates will be household names in the not so distant future.

Photo credit: Catwalkpictures