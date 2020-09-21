LFW: Molly Goddard brings joy to fashion week

When the UK went into lockdown in March, Molly Goddard decided on doing a “pared-back” spring/summer 2021 collection filled with neutral colours. But after a slow return to the studio, the British designer known for her flamboyant tulle creations decided to showcase an explosion of colour.

“I realised how dark and depressing the last few months had been and more and more colour crept into the collection,” explains Goddard in the show notes. “Neon pink tulle, green and black checkerboard, orange floral with black and yellow polka dots, bright blue vinyl bags.”

This resulted in a colour clash, drawing inspiration from the Villa Menafoglio and Guiseppe and Giovanna Panza’s art collection which features textured and messy Claus Oldenburg papier-mache dresses alongside sleek and simple Robert Morris sculptures.

“In the end the collection became an explosion of colour, prints and joy,” added Goddard.

Joy it certainly is. From bold colours and prints to texture clashes, and even striking footwear, from her collaboration with Ugg. There is a platform clog, seen in green, red and black, a furry flat slipper in pink, green and red, as well as a knee-high boot.

Highlights from the SS21 includes her signature voluminous tulle prom dress, this season in an upbeat lemony hue, alongside a frothy ruffled tulle red dress with a sheer top, and an elegant black tulle dress.

What makes this collection stand out though is the pared-back moments, the refined ruffles and silhouettes, offering the tulle flavour of Goddard without the ginormous volumes.

There was also newness from Goddard, with printed denim pieces, a smock coat, and bold accessories in the form of crocheted ribbon bags in hot pink and orange.

Images: courtesy of Molly Goddard by Ben Broomfield