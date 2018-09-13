LFW SS19: 5 Things Not To Miss

The 68th edition of London Fashion Week starts tomorrow, September 14 until September 18 and will feature 80 on-schedule designers, 54 of which are hosting catwalk shows, including the first and much anticipated Burberry collection under Riccardo Tisci, and Victoria Beckham, who will bring her show to London schedule for the first time to celebrate a decade in business.

Riccardo Tisci makes Burberry debut

In February, Christopher Bailey bowed out as Burberry creative director, and this September, one of the main highlights of London Fashion Week is the new creative direction of Riccardo Tisci, the former creative director at Givenchy.

Tisci, who joined the British fashion house in March, has already made his stamp on the brand unveiling a new logo and monogram in August, a new modern, minimalist font designed by Peter Saville, which the Italian designer stated was about taking Burberry into a “new era”.

As with the new logo, Tisci has been teasing his new vision on social media first, with Burberry posting a picture of a Thomas the Burberry Bear at Marble Arch covered in the brand's new Peter Saville-designed monogram, which features founder Thomas Burberry's initials "TB" interlocked in shades of orange, white and beige, while the brand’s flagship on Regent’s Street has also had a monogram makeover.

Burberry will present its spring/summer 2019 collection on Monday, September 17 at 5pm.

Victoria Beckham celebrates 10th anniversary

Victoria Beckham will bring her catwalk show to the London schedule for the first time on Sunday with her family set to grace the front row at her show at the Ropac Gallery on Dover Street to celebrate her brand’s tenth anniversary.

The singer-turned-designer kicked off her anniversary celebrations this week with the launch of a new campaign shot by Juergen Teller featuring her legs sticking out of one of her own Victoria Beckham bags, as well as one with her inside along with Teller. These images showcase her wearing the limited edition anniversary white Eva pump, which will be available from September 15, along with the limited-edition T-shirt featuring the bag image as part of the 10th anniversary collection.

Victoria Beckham will present two catwalk shows on Sunday, September 16 at 9.30am and 10.30am.

Alexa Chung makes London Fashion Week debut

Alexa Chung, no stranger to fashion week front rows will be making her debut at LFW this season for her eponymous brand. Chung, who launched her label in 2017, now has more than 100 stockists worldwide and her collections spanning across daywear, eveningwear, denim, shoes and jewellery all embody her personal edgy British style.

The womenswear label hasn’t shared many clues on what to expect from its SS19 catwalk except that it has a travel theme, with the invite framed by ‘Arrivals’ and ‘Departures’ on each end with the phrase “please fasten your seat belts”.

Alexa Chung’s present her spring/summer 2019 collection on Saturday, September 15 at 11am.

Jenny Packham returns to London

Jenny Packham, best known for her ready-to-wear and bridal collections and dressing the British royal family, is returning to London to celebrate her brand’s 30th anniversary. After showing her collection in New York for the past eight years, Packham will present her new collection at LFW to coincide with the opening of her flagship boutique in Mayfair, which has transformed a Victorian bank into a luxury store.

Jenny Packham will present her new collection on Sunday, September 16.

Nicholas Kirkwood switches Paris for London

British footwear designer Nicholas Kirkwood is moving his presentation from Paris to London Fashion Week for the first time this season. The designer, which is owned by luxury conglomerate LVMH, will be presenting an “immersive and experiential” show, which will showcase the brand’s first full catwalk collection.

The brand, which counts Sarah Jessica Parker, Rihanna and Gwyneth Paltrow as fans, is known for marrying traditional craftsmanship with innovative, playful designs and his instagram behind-the-scene tease calls on his followers to “join the resistance”.

Nicholas Kirkwood will make his LFW debut on Sunday, September 16 at 5pm.

Fashion East announces designer line up for SS19

Emerging designer platform Fashion East has confirmed that Yuhan Wang will join existing recipients of the fund, Asai and Charlotte Knowles, who are returning for another year. The trio of designers will showcase in a back-to-back catwalk. Newcomer Chinese-born, London-based Wang, who has recently graduated from Central Saint Martins MA will make her LFW debut, while Asai marks his fourth season with Fashion East, and Charlotte Knowles, the South London-based fashion label led by Charlotte herself with her partner and boyfriend Alexandre Arsenault completes the line-up.

The non-profit initiative was set up by Lulu Kennedy in 2000 as a way to support emerging British talent, over the years, the scheme has launched and nurtured designers including J.W. Anderson, Kim Jones, Jonathan Saunders, Roksanda, House of Holland, Gareth Pugh, Simone Rocha, Ryan Lo, Ashley Williams and Craig Green.

Fashion East catwalk showcase takes place on September 16 at 3pm.

London Fashion Week SS19 runs from September 14 until September 18.

Image: courtesy of Victoria Beckham