LFW SS22: Rixo ‘Bon Voyage’ collection

For spring/summer 2022, Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey took the fashion crowd on a mini-vacation during London Fashion Week with a tropical presentation at the Barbican Conservatory.

The ‘Bon Voyage’ collection celebrates the return to holidays with upbeat, bold and colourful prints across a collection of summer cottons and linens, finished with crochet, colourful ric-rac and lace.

As always, Rixo knows how to host a presentation, and the collection flowed through the tropical foliage, with models of all ages and sizes showing off the pieces dancing to the live music and shaking a maraca. There was even a surprise rum shack and pina colada bar.

The collection also celebrated the brand’s first fully extended sizing range, with this collection ranging from UK 6 to 20, a process that the brand explained they have been perfected over the past two years to ensure the right “fit”.

Image: courtesy of Rixo by Ana Orozco

Henrietta Rix said in a statement: “We want as many women as possible to feel the best versions of themselves in Rixo. We are so pleased to finally be able to launch a wider size range to make women feel special and truly confident in Rixo. Bring on next summer!”

Other newness included the introduction of new embroidered collars, button-down halter-neck dresses and puff sleeves, as well as bringing back its classic shapes, reimagined in new prints.

Image: courtesy of Rixo by Ana Orozco

The star of this spring/summer 2022 collection had to be the colourful hand-painted prints and embroideries encapsulating all things holiday, taking inspiration from vintage postcards, tourist souvenirs, holiday deckchairs and parasols. Also, if you look closely, you might find a surprise of tropical fruits and dancer motifs.

Commenting on the prints, Orlagh McCloskey added: “The prints have a true spirit of holiday and happiness. I painted little dancing women with maracas, palm trees with coconuts and big Mexican Sombrero hats! I hope it brings lots of joy to women who wear the pieces next summer.”

The Rixo spring/summer 2022 collection is expected to drop in March 2022.

Image: courtesy of Rixo by Romina Introini

Image: courtesy of Rixo by Oda Eide