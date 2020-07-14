London Fashion Week confirms September dates

The British Fashion Council has announced that London Fashion Week will go ahead in September as an event that will include digital activations, alongside physical showcases, under government social distancing guidelines.

Running from September 17 to 22, London Fashion Week is inviting both womenswear and menswear designers to take part in its gender-neutral showcase. With a provisional schedule expected to be announced later in the summer.

The event will run alongside a digital LFW platform that will host exclusive multimedia content and will be available to both a consumer and trade audience, “enabling collaboration and bringing together fashion, culture and technology,” explained the British Fashion Council in a statement.

The news followers announcements made last month that Paris Fashion Week would go ahead as planned to showcase spring/summer 2021 collections from September 28 to October 6. The French Haute Couture and Fashion Federation said it will be held to "comply with the recommendations of the authorities" on the coronavirus.

Fashion weeks set to return in September

Italy’s fashion trade body, the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana stated that its spring/summer 2021 event would be going ahead utilising digital events as a creative tool to support the physical shows.

While New York Fashion Week has shortened its September event to three days from September 14 to 16, with the Council of Fashion Designers adding that if there was enough demand it could be extended until September 17.

The first physical fashion week set to take place for spring/summer 2021 will be in Copenhagen in August. Organisers have introduced a new hybrid format that will mix digital experiences with physical events, with Scandinavian brands presenting both live and pre-recorded content on what it is calling its “revamped” digital platform to ensure that editors, buyers and consumers “can access all material no matter where they are across the globe”.

Copenhagen Fashion Week starts on August 9 and will feature 34 brands, including Danish labels Ganni, Stine Goya and Henrik Vibskov, Swedish brands Rodebjer, Hope and Whyred, Norway’s Holzweiler and Finnish brand Marimekko. In addition, London-based fashion label Rixo, with has previously showcased during London Fashion Week will join the line up for the first time.

