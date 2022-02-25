London fashion week Fall/Winter 2022 trends

The London Fashion Week runways advanced with a renewed glamour and elegance underscoring many collections. The hints of formalwear and evening dressing were tempered by the use of care-worn materials and creative mix and match of references, but still alluded to the return of fashion frivolity.

Trendstop brings FashionUnited readers an insight into the top collections from the Fall Winter 2022-23 London Fashion Week event.

Ahluwalia

The world of film, and in particular Bollywood, inspired Priya Ahluwalia’s FW22 glamorous, polished, yet fun outing. The sharply cut pieces never lost their conscious edge, made from upcycled materials, ethically sourced yarns, and traceable eco-friendly supply chains. Sari references and micro silhouettes for women and louche pyjama suits for men combined global cultures with luxury and a hint of attitude.

Raf Simons

Post-lockdown, Raf Simons eschewed the DIY distressing of previous seasons, in favour of sleeker, more elegant forms. Slimline coats and capes, fluid, draped pants, and silky fabrications glided down the runway, teamed with glossy nylons, vinyl, or lush velvets. Hood hats made in collaboration with milliner Stephen Jones in vibrant tones served to highlight Simons’ lean and clean silhouettes.

Molly Goddard

Nostalgic for her 80’s London childhood, Molly Goddard revived the DIY arty aesthetic of the decade that integrated 1950’s vintage glamour with repurposed army surplus and old-fashioned masculine tailoring. The riotous combination of pretty party-ready dresses and oversized, battered outerwear offered cosy layering options that were simultaneously highly practical and whimsical.

Exclusive Offer:

FashionUnited readers can get free access to Trendstop’s Fall Winter 2021-22 London Fashion Week: The Return of Optimism Report. Simply click the banner to receive your free report.

Trendstop.com is one of the world's leading trend forecasting agencies for fashion and creative professionals, renowned for its insightful trend analysis and forecasts. Clients include H&M, Primark, Forever 21, Zalando, Geox, Evisu, Hugo Boss, L'Oreal and MTV.