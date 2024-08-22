Longchamp to launch immersive pop-ups this September

French luxury fashion brand Longchamp is going on tour, opening seven pop-up installations across Europe and Asia, kicking off with London from September 5 to 7.

The ‘Energy by Longchamp’ campaign will unveil seven innovative concepts in London, Paris, Taipei, Shanghai, Kyoto, Hong Kong and Seoul that promise to provide “unique experiences that empower participants to discover their energy”.

The aim is to showcase how Longchamp’s curiosity “knows no bounds,” and to captivate loyal customers and engage with emerging fans of the brand.

Each city will host original events alongside a curated selection of ready-to-wear and accessories from the new Longchamp autumn-winter 2024 season. The hero piece from the collection is the next generation of the Le Roseau bag, which will be showcased in Longchamp’s signature Pantone 267C green.

‘Energy by Longchamp’ concept - render of the energy light installation Credits: Longchamp

The first pop-up will be in London, located at the 180 Studios space on The Strand, open to the public from September 5 to 7.

The London three-day pop-up will host free workshops focused on "physical, cultural, and energy programming,” including guided manifestation sessions, jump rope, wellness and Pilates classes.

Hector Cassegrain, managing director of Longchamp in the UK and Ireland, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to introduce the ‘Energy by Longchamp’ experience to our community. This immersive journey not only connects us with new customers and strengthens relationships with existing ones, but also serves as a dynamic platform to unveil Longchamp's identity, direction, and creativity.

“We are excited to share this unique experience that embodies our commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and authentic brand representation.”