Los Angeles Fashion Week announces FW17 dates

Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW) officially returns this year for the fourth time for Fall/Winter 2017 collections. Coming just around the corner, the week-long event has announced its dates.

The show will run from March 16 to 19 this year, showcasing various emerging and established brands. The event will start on March 16 at the W Hollywood featuring music, models and art work by Andy Warhol curated by Megan Phillips of Sur la Mur. The designers will also showcase through the four-day event at various locations in the city. The reason for this is so that designers can create more “intimate, brand-specific and collaborative experiences.” “After three successful seasons of presenting designers in the traditional runway show format, I’m thrilled to co-create a series of customized experiences which will reflect the vision and uniqueness of each designer brand,” Fashion Director Kim Krempien said in a statement.

Returning LAFW designers include Sav Noir and Vicken Derderian that will show at Hubble Studios on March 18. Amsterdam-based brand Hardeman is expected to debut on Friday presenting her FW17 collection. The show will also feature Project Runway alumni Candice Cuoco and Vanessa Simmons to debut their collaborative project Bad Butterfly along with newcomer designer Gray Scale. Each show is designed and curated specifically for its brand, creating unique experiences for this year’s LAFW. “As we integrate more art, music, and design, we aim to expand our presence and those of our partners’ culturally, creating a stronger, more successful global market for LA,” said Executive Producer Arthur Chipman.