Louis Vuitton closes digital Paris Fashion Week

An audience-free Paris Fashion Week closed with Nicolas Ghesquière presenting the Louis Vuitton Women’s Fall 2021 collection at the Louvre on Wednesday.

Unveiled in the museum’s spectacular setting of the Michelangelo Gallery, the French luxury house showed a selection of bags from the new collaborative capsule collection with Italian artistic design atelier Fornasetti.

Fornasetti’s images of antiquity proved to be the perfect aesthetic and creative dialogue with the museum’s Greek, Etruscan, and Roman sculpture as a backdrop.

Sustainable show production

By incorporating the sculptures of the Louvre with the set design, Louis Vuitton said in a statement the amount of material used in the show was less than 70 percent compared to previous years. In keeping with the Maison’s sustainability efforts and to give a second life to its ephemeral creations, the totality of the material will be reused to build new structures in the creative arts sector.

The collection itself embarks on an odyssey that reflects on Greco-Roman antiquity, incorporating the drawings by Fornasetti that explore, illustrate, and impart style. The collection tells a story of mind, body, and heart, where humankind takes center stage, in all its functional elegance, intellectual dominance, and earthly seduction.

This was the first Paris Fashion Week that was entirely digital without audiences. A travel brand at heart, Louis Vuitton, perhaps more than other brands, would like to see borders and its stores reopen and return to live catwalk shows. In a Zoom call after the show Ghesquière told editors: “If there is a positive to come out of this year, it is that comfort is not a bad word. Comfort is not something we associate with beautiful fashion, but now my clothes are padded and soft as well as being highly decorative. There has always been an idea of armour in fashion – but now that we are wearing masks in real life, the role of fashion is different. It is about feeling well, feeling protected.”

Ghesquière brought the message home from the very first look, which featured a model wearing a lemon organza hoodie.